Kerrie Tarrant with husband Andrew Tarrant, who is battling cancer.
Adam Hourigan
HANDS TOGETHER: $50k raised for cancer paitent

by Caitlan Charles
8th May 2018 3:00 PM

IN THE end, they were turning teams away at the Helping Hands trivia night to raise money for Andrew Tarrant.

With sixty teams squeezed into the Grafton District Service Club, the community really came out to support the Tarrant's, raising more than $52,000.

In December last year, Mr Tarrant was diagnosed with stomach cancer and his treatment costs almost $6000 each time.

A packed auditorium for Andrew Tarrant fundraiser
A packed auditorium for Andrew Tarrant fundraiser Contributed

Arthur Lysaught from Helping hands said they could have had many more teams, but it would have been uncomfortable in the room.

"Andrew managed to make it for about half an hour and spoke to the assembled gathering,” he said.

"The level of community support was unbelievable... he's been a part of everything and it was nice to see someone ho is some community minded getting the level of support he got.

"It's what you expect from Grafton, in my 50 years in this town, I've found it's an amazing town when it comes to supporting people.”

