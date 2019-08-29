HANG ON TIGHT! The bullriders are back!

THE best riders in the country are coming back to Grafton and are looking to hold on tight to their ranking spots.

The eagerly anticipated return of the PBR Monster Energy Grafton Invitational is just around the corner - Saturday September 7 at Grafton Showgrounds. It has been two years since Grafton hosted the country's best bull riders for a PBR event; the call from bull riding fans from across the region to make a return has been answered.

"Following the success of our 2017 event we have received countless requests to come back to Grafton. We certainly are looking forward to showcasing the best bull riders from not only Australia, but also New Zealand” stated PBR Australia General Manager, Mr Glen Young.

"The PBR is like no other event - High adrenalin, high impact sports action that feels like a rock concert - Big screen replays allow spectators a close up view of all the spills and thrills”. Young continued.

Grafton fans are set to witness the who's who of bull riding - Reigning PBR Australia champion, Clermont's Aaron Kleier, is heading south as he continues his bid to hold onto his current number 1 ranking this season. Kleier is currently ranked 16th in the PBR World standings. His travelling partner will be the current number one 2019 Rookie contender Brady Fielder. These two bull riders recently returned from a very successful stint on the North American PBR circuit and were Australian team mates at Global Cup in Arlington Texas earlier this year.

Battling it out alongside Kleier and Fielder will be fellow Australian team member, Gresford's Lachlan Richardson. A seven times PBR World Finals qualifier, with over $500,000 USD won at PBR events so far in his career, Richardson is yet to win a PBR Australian title. Granted this is his first full season back on home turf but he has one clear intention for 2019 - To be number 1 at the completion of the PBR Grand Finals, that will be held in Townsville November 15 and 16.

The Kiwi contingent will be lead by former PBR Australian champion, Fraser "the Babbz” Babbington. The veteran bull rider has not competed in as many events this season, due to taking on the responsibilities of running the family property in New Zealand. However, he is keen to secure his Grand Finals berth and show the young guns he certainly has what it takes to make the eight.

Following all the bull riding action patrons can stay on and enjoy the rest of the night with Australian Country Music's number one DJ - the one and only DJ Buxe till late. Gates will open at 5pm with full bar and catering at the venue. All the live bull riding action will kick off at 7pm.

