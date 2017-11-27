Menu
Hanks Junction Hill to open tomorrow

Owners of Hanks Kitchen Chrissy and Aaron Hancock at their new shop location in Junction Hill.
Owners of Hanks Kitchen Chrissy and Aaron Hancock at their new shop location in Junction Hill. Adam Hourigan Photography

IT'S normally pretty lonely at a bakery at opening time at 5am, but for the staff at Hank's Kitchen new store at Junction Hill, they're expecting one keen customer on their opening day tomorrow morning.

"We've been told there is one particular lady is keen to be the first out there, so we've let her know and she's said she'll get there at 3am and have a camp,” owner Chrissy Hancock said.

"We've had lots of positive feedback about the store opening though.”

For the first few months, the bakery will open from 5am-2pm to gauge the response of customers.

The satellite store will open in addition to their South Grafton store and main bakery in Prince Street, and Ms Hancock said they were glad to expand the business.

"There's been a bit of blood sweat and tears in getting it all ready, so it's great to be open,” she said.

