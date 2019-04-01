‘Screaming for help’: Holiday rape hell

Hannah Power has told of being abducted and raped on holiday in the French Alps

A British skier has told of her holiday rape hell at the hands of three abductors in the French Alps who dumped her half-naked in the snow.

Brave Hannah Power was lost on a night out in the resort of Morzine when she was picked up by the strangers - who assured her they were friends with her pal.

She was raped by one of the brutes as the others stood outside smoking.

Speaking of her ordeal for the first time, Hannah, 26, said she is convinced her attack could have been much worse had she not fought back, The Sun reports.

And she fears the beasts may strike again after French police abandoned their hunt.

Hannah told The Mirror: "I think all three were planning to do it.

"The driver turned around and raped me on the back seat. I was fighting and kicking him."

Hannah Power was raped while on holiday.

ATTACKERS STILL AT LARGE

Law graduate Hannah says that while her suffering was bad enough, she derives more pain knowing that her attackers are still on the loose - and could pounce on another victim.

She added: "That's much more painful to me than me personally not getting my justice."

Hannah was approached by the men as she walked back to her friend's chalet from a nightclub.

The 500m journey should have taken just a few minutes but she got lost in the heavy snow, and was wandering for about 40 minutes when their car pulled up.

Convinced that they knew her friend because of the town's "close-knit community", Hannah took the men's offer of a lift home.

She was offered a lift home then attacked.

But she soon realised she was being driven out of town - and began begging for her life fearing they'd kill her.

After her horrific ordeal, the men drove her back into Morzine and threw her out of the car into the snow - throwing her boots and tights out after her.

Hannah said: "I had bare feet and bare legs.

"I walked up the hill towards the light, screaming for help."

Hannah was taken to hospital but says police showed a stunning lack of interest in her case.

They tested her clothes and interviewed her - but dropped the case four months after the March 2016 attack.

Hannah, of Farnham, Surrey, suffered PTSD after her trauma but found solace in helping other rape victims.

And she used her skills as a personal branding specialist to launch a jewellery range including a Karma necklace - for which she gives £30 from each sale to the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre.

Hannah, who waived her right to anonymity, added: "I'm not going to have my life ruined by this.

"I'm going to talk about it. I'm going to listen to sad songs and cry."

