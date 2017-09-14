Hanson calls for plebiscite to ban burqa

Pauline Hanson has suggested a plebiscite on whether to ban the burqa as she labelled Australia "pathetic" for giving up its values to allow the Muslim garment.
The Senate is debating a private bill from crossbencher Jacqui Lambie on Thursday to ban full-face coverings in commonwealth jurisdictions such as airports as well as the ACT and Northern Territory.
"Are we that pathetic as a nation that we're giving up our values and who we truly are because we're worried about hurting someone's feelings?" the One Nation leader told parliament.