23°
News

Hanson calls for plebiscite to ban burqa

The Senators' pin is seen on a burqa One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson is wearing during Senate Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, August 17, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING
The Senators' pin is seen on a burqa One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson is wearing during Senate Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, August 17, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING LUKAS COCH
by AAP

Pauline Hanson has suggested a plebiscite on whether to ban the burqa as she labelled Australia "pathetic" for giving up its values to allow the Muslim garment.

The Senate is debating a private bill from crossbencher Jacqui Lambie on Thursday to ban full-face coverings in commonwealth jurisdictions such as airports as well as the ACT and Northern Territory.

"Are we that pathetic as a nation that we're giving up our values and who we truly are because we're worried about hurting someone's feelings?" the One Nation leader told parliament.

Related Items

News Corp Australia
Council asks, R U OK?

Council asks, R U OK?

"It's not like a cut or something you can see, so we're trying to prevent it and trying to help people through it.”

Jacaranda trophy for Pitlochery Highland Games

Norman Gray in his workshop at Gulmarrad with some of his woodworking handiwork.

Missing highland games trophy replaced by craftsman

Painting a picture of Wesley Penberthy

Acclaimed Australian artist, the late Wesley Penberthy called Yamba home since 1990.

The Clarence Valley say goodbye to famed artist

Surfing's invisible hero

WORTHY: 1993 World Women's Surfing Champion Pauline Menczer with surfing buddy Holly English.

Local surf legend deserves a place in surf alley

Local Partners