Hanson wants national vote on immigration

Pauline Hanson wants Senate to support national vote on immigration
Politics

29th Jul 2019 11:06 AM

PAULINE Hanson is seeking support from her Senate colleagues for a national vote on immigration levels.

The One Nation leader will on Monday ask the upper house to support a plebiscite, arguing the country's roads and health system are buckling under the weight of new migrants.

"The Australian people have never been given the opportunity to actually hold a plebiscite into how they feel about the current rate of immigration into Australia," Senator Hanson told reporters in Canberra.

Her legislation would establish a framework for a national plebiscite to be held in conjunction with the next general election.

Voters would be asked: "Do you think the current rate of immigration to Australia is too high?"

Government Senate leader Mathias Cormann did not rule out supporting her calls for a national vote, but said work was already underway to manage immigration levels.

"Of course we have already made a judgment in the most recent budget to cut the immigration levels," he told reporters.

"So we've made judgment ourselves in relation to these matters, but I haven't seen the specifics of what Pauline Hanson is proposing."

