Hell-raising Hilda happy to be a hundred

THERE is a lot of spring left in Hilda Pearson's step, even as she becomes a centenarian.

Hilda hasn't slowed down since she hit her 90s, jumping out of a plane for her 90th birthday and grinning as she rode on the back of a Harley Davidson for 98th.

"When I parachuted, I didn't know about it until the day before," she said.

"I just had to make up my mind on whether I was going to do it or not, and I thought my granddaughter has made all the arrangements, so I'll do it.

"Oh it was lovely, I enjoyed it."

Turning 100 hasn't really phased Hilda.

"I feel just the same as I did when I was 90," she said. "I'm getting about."

Hilda Pearson turns 100 on Monday, May 29. Caitlan Charles

Born May 29, 1917 to John and Abigail Worn in Bedlington, Northumberland in England, Hilda was the middle child of five with her sisters Emma and Rachael and two brothers Stanley and Sidney.

In 1952, Hilda and her husband Jack Pearson migrated to Australia with their children, settling in the Illawarra district where Hilda found work at the Port Kembla Hospital in the canteen and cafe.

"I was there for 10 years and I loved it," Hilda said.

"I loved looking after the (nurses)."

Hilda and Jack had five children, John, who died before the family came to Australia at five months old, Bill, Irene, Sheila and John.

Since 1983, Hilda has lived in the Clarence Valley, both at Halfway Creek and now in Grafton.

Her husband Jack passed away in 1995 and Hilda continued to reside at Clarence Village up until her recent move in November 2016 to Dougherty Villa, which she now calls home.

Hilda has enjoyed travelling and has been back to England four times to visit her family. She's also been to New Zealand.

