HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 30m high, 1.52km wide and 1 year old
IT STOOD as one of two monoliths of the construction of roadworks in our area, and while the wait for it seemed long, the new Harwood Bridge has quickly reached a milestone.
Opened on December 6, 2019, the bridge has celebrated its first birthday.
To celebrate, Transport for NSW has released a video to remind everyone of the journey it took to build the bridge, which is now speeding traffic along the soon to be completed Pacific Highway upgrade.
🎉🎂 We can’t get over the ‘new’ bridge at Harwood turning one already! Thanks for all your support on the Pacific Highway this year!Posted by NSW Roads on Thursday, December 3, 2020
Some key facts of the new Harwood bridge crossing: