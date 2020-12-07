HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 30m high, 1.52km wide and 1 year old

Transport for NSW project manager Yvonne Bowles, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Regional Director Northern from Transport for NSW regional director northern Anna Andrews give a jump for joy after seeing the new Harwood bridge open. Photo: Adam Hourigan

IT STOOD as one of two monoliths of the construction of roadworks in our area, and while the wait for it seemed long, the new Harwood Bridge has quickly reached a milestone.

Opened on December 6, 2019, the bridge has celebrated its first birthday.

To celebrate, Transport for NSW has released a video to remind everyone of the journey it took to build the bridge, which is now speeding traffic along the soon to be completed Pacific Highway upgrade.

🎉🎂 We can’t get over the ‘new’ bridge at Harwood turning one already! Thanks for all your support on the Pacific Highway this year! Posted by NSW Roads on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Some key facts of the new Harwood bridge crossing:

1.52 kilometre, 35 span dual carriageway bridge

620 metre length over the river

30 metre vertical clearance above the river

20 metres east of the existing Harwood Bridge

117 marine and land piles

35 piers – 13 in the Clarence River and 22 on land

144 concrete bridge girders weighing up to 168 tonnes each

all girders built at on-site precast yard

The first vehicles travel across the new Harwood bridge.

The bridge is one of 170 built as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, which is still on track for a completion this month.