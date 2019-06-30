Happy Go Plucky qualifies for Grafton Cup with confident run

RACING: Gold Coast trainer John Gilmore was hell-bent on Happy Go Plucky racing in the Grafton Cup and he sealed the deal with a win in the Grafton Cup Prelude yesterday.

The five-year old bay gelding got off to a strong start out of the gates and held well towards the front of the group as Mister Hootabell and Lookin' at You rode out in front.

Jockey Ryan Plumb was calm over the duration of the race and sat tight in the middle before slowly edging closer to the front and making a break in the straight to get in front of favourite Jazzland and strong contender Proud Captain.

The horse rode comfortably from start to finish and Gilmore couldn't see him letting up after a confident ride from Plumb.

"It's always been his mission to be in the Grafton Cup,” Gilmore said.

"He travelled all the way, he had the race won a long way out and when he let go they just couldn't catch him.”

The horse has had mixed results in recent weeks but the aim for Gilmore was to prepare Happy Go Plucky for longer races in the Prelude and then going on to the Grafton Cup.

"He's had an upside-down preparation but we had to get the miles into his legs to get first to get into here,” he said.

"He went from a 1400 to an 1800 to a 2200 and a 2500 and now back to a 2200 and the Cup is 2350 so going forward we're quite happy with him, he's pulled up well after the race.”

The longer turnaround between the Prelude and the feature race this year pleases Gilmore, but he was confident in a strong turnaround no matter how long it was.

"He'll be right, I think he was always going to be there and he looks bright as a button,” he said.

"We'll bring him back home and give him a couple of days in the stable before we come back for the Cup.”