Happy hens at the Whiddon 'farm'

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan with Minister for Aged Care Ken Wyatt and 'Mischief'. Adam Hourigan

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan with Minister for Aged Care Ken Wyatt yesterday got up close to 'Mischief', one of three new chickens used as part of Whiddon Aged Care's Creative Ageing program.

"Through comedy, art, music, dance, cooking, storytelling, pet therapy and caring for chickens, homes like this are sweeping away stereotypes about life in a residential care facility,” Mr Wyatt said.

"Creative Ageing boosts residents' sense of accomplishment and confidence and has been shown to improve physical and mental health.

"It's also wonderful to see how it links seniors with primary and high school students,” the Minister said.