Happy Paws animal cruelty case against adjourned

Sally Rogers, of Happy Paws Haven at Eatonsville, is facing animal cruely charges after an RSPCA raid on her property in June. The case has been adjourned to January 16.

THE case of a controversial animal rescue carer facing six charges of animal cruelty has been adjourned until the New Year.

On Monday Happy Paws Haven owner Sally Rogers was in Grafton Local Court, where the case was adjourned to January 16.

Ms Rogers is facing six charges of failing to ensure animals in her care received veterinary treatment.

They stemmed from an RSPCA visit to her Eatonsville animal rescue shelter in early June, following a complaint from the public about the health condition of the facility's cats.

RSPCA inspectors alleged they found a number of diseased and underweight cats in the Happy Paws cattery during that visit.

They were allegedly found to be suffering from otitis externa (painful, uncomfortable swellings), severe dental disease, chronic abscesses, cat flu and diarrohea.

Earlier this month an RSPCA spokesperson said that despite rumors, no animals were taken from the property during the initial inspection.