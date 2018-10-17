Happy Paws animal welfare case on hold

HAPPY Paws Animal Rescue owner Sally Rogers will have to wait until March next year for her chance to defend animal welfare charges in Grafton Local Court.

Rogers, 67, has pleaded not guilty to three charges from the RSPCA of being in charge of an animal without providing vet treatment, following an inspection of her Eatonsville animal shelter, Happy Paws, in June last year.

Prosecutors from the RSPCA came prepared, however with another hearing going longer than expected, Magistrate Karen Stafford had no choice but to adjourn the case.

Ms Rogers will return to Grafton Local Court on March 26, 2019.