Happy Paws animals for adoption this week

One of the animals up for adoption at Happy Paws Haven

Our next members meeting will take place this Sunday February 14, 2021 at Happy Paws Haven, yes it is Valentine’s Day.

As it is Daylight Saving, our meeting will start at 2.30pm and finishing by about 4.30pm.

We would love some new members, some fresh ideas to assist us move forward in this new environment caused by Covid19.

If you would like to become a member of Happy Paws Haven, contact happypawshaven@bigpond.com to get a membership application to fill out, bring it to the meeting. You will need to bring $20 membership fee.

We need new ideas for the remainder of 2020 and beyond. We need a new fundraising team, people to write our animal stories and what we do for social media so come and join us and contribute to the team at HappyPaws Haven where all ideas are good ideas.

Animals for adoption