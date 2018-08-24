Happy Paws call for help

Are you able to help out?

WITH rain expected to arrive by the weekend, Happy Paws Haven desperately needs your help before it hits.

Last Thursday, founder Sally Rogers received the call to evacuate 120 animals housed at the Eatonsville property as fears a change of wind would steer a nearby bushfire in their direction.

With the threat now over, Rogers and the team returned to the Eatonsville premises to find the place looking worse for wear.

"We've come back to pretty much in a shambles due to moving so quickly, grabbing crates all over the place," she said.

"We got everyone home and bedded yesterday and cleaned up the Trenayr site but here it's a mess. We just need help with cleaning it up."

Ms Rogers said anyone was welcome to come along to the Eatonsville property to help either today or over the weekend.

"If someone needs me to pick them up from South Grafton, I'm more than happy to come and get them. We just need the extra hands," she said.

"Our volunteers are exhausted."

If you would like to help, you can contact Happy Paws on 66449936 or visit the property located at 140/162B Tindal Rd, Eatonsville.

ROGERS THANKFUL FOR EVACUATION HELP

Ms Rogers said she was overwhelmed by the support received from the community during last week's evacuation.

"Every animal ended up in a crate thanks to Land Services, the Department of Primary Industries, Pets Domain, and others who all came to the party and got a hold of crates for us," she said.

"As a result, every animal got a crate and had clean bedding every day.

"We even had people from Coffs Harbour coming up to help out, to help walk the dogs. We are so thankful for everyone's help."

Volunteers who have been working around the clock for the past week were also cared for.

"There were people who made sure we got fed every day which made such a difference," Ms Rogers said.

"It was a big learning curve but it showed we can do this. We had a fire action plan on paper, but never had to implement it!"