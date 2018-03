Sally Rogers, of Happy Paws Haven at Eatonsville, with some of the many dogs in her care. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

CLARENCE Valley animal rescue shelter operator Sally Rogers' animal cruelty case has been adjourned again.

Rogers, 67, is facing three charges from the RSPCA of being in charge of an animal without providing vet treatment, following an inspection of her Eatonsville animal shelter, Happy Paws, in June last year.

She has entered no plea to the charges and the case had been adjourned to March 19.