Happy paws founder hospitalised

Sally Rogers, of Happy Paws Haven at Eatonsville, was hospitalised last week but has assured the community she is quickly on the mend.

AFTER a tumultuous few months Sally Rogers woke last week completely unable to move.

The Happy Paws Haven owner has been working from her bed at Grafton Base Hospital after suffering a “mini stroke” but has assured the community she is on the mend and her animal rescue centre continues to roll along without her.

“I woke up on Friday morning and I couldn’t move basically. I wasn’t well at all, I had severe vertigo,”

“They decided as I couldn’t look after myself, I couldn’t stand up, I should go to hospital.”

Ms Rogers said a diagnosis was yet to be confirmed but that she hoped to on her feet soon and was quickly feeling better. “I’m well and truly on the mend, you can’t keep me down. We’ve already done two adoptions while I’ve been in hospital,” she said.

It has been a tumultuous few months for Ms Rogers who was convicted of being in charge of an animal and failing to provide vet treatment and being in charge of an animal and failing to exercise control earlier this month and sentenced to a three-year community corrections order.

She said she is still in discussions with lawyers about the possibility of appealing the decision.

A hearing, Ms Rogers said was just one factor after a busy Christmas period and bushfires pushing her animal shelter to the limit.

“The Christmas period is our very busiest period, because people have a habit of wanting to dump animals or needing to, because they’re moving on somewhere else and they can’t take their animals with them.

“All those things are the things that contributed.”

Ms Rogers, whose animal shelter was a crisis centre as bushfires tore through the Clarence Valley late last year, said the onslaught had cost the shelter at least $10,000.

“Every animal we had or could have had a crate to live in if we had to evacuate, litter trays, bowls, buckets, food, all the cat cages had to be cleaned and ready to go for transporting them,” she said.

“Every animal in the place, 60 cats and 50 odd dogs had to have sufficient supplies to survive elsewhere for a week.”