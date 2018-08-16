Happy Paws Haven evacuated from fire

Sally Rogers and three other Happy Paws volunteers are about to move the animals

HAPPY Paws Haven is about to be evacuated from its Eatonsville premises as fire crews fear the flames that have already destroyed more than 400 hectares may change direction.

"We're starting to put collars and leads on, starting to count cat cages and make sure everything's together then we'll start moving them into cages," Happy Paws founder Sally Rogers said.

"It's a precaution, but it's better to get 120 animals out now rather than later."

Ms Rogers said the Department of Primary Industries will assist with the move and it is expected the animals will be housed at their Trenayr premises until it was safe to return.

"It's not too bad now, but the wind is just starting to pick up a bit so we're just taking all the right precautions," she said.

"We just want to make sure these animals are safe."