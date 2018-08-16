Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sally Rogers and three other Happy Paws volunteers are about to move the animals
Sally Rogers and three other Happy Paws volunteers are about to move the animals Adam Hourigan
Breaking

Happy Paws Haven evacuated from fire

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Aug 2018 12:58 PM

HAPPY Paws Haven is about to be evacuated from its Eatonsville premises as fire crews fear the flames that have already destroyed more than 400 hectares may change direction.

"We're starting to put collars and leads on, starting to count cat cages and make sure everything's together then we'll start moving them into cages," Happy Paws founder Sally Rogers said.

"It's a precaution, but it's better to get 120 animals out now rather than later."

Ms Rogers said the Department of Primary Industries will assist with the move and it is expected the animals will be housed at their Trenayr premises until it was safe to return.

"It's not too bad now, but the wind is just starting to pick up a bit so we're just taking all the right precautions," she said.

"We just want to make sure these animals are safe."

Related Items

bushfire evacuation fire happy paws happy paws haven
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BUSH FIRES: Lucky escape for resident from blaze

    premium_icon BUSH FIRES: Lucky escape for resident from blaze

    News EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Fire circled the Robinson property in Ramornie, but thankfully they escaped any major issues, unlike their neighbours.

    • 16th Aug 2018 2:25 PM
    UPDATE: Highway reopens after Eatonsville fire threat

    UPDATE: Highway reopens after Eatonsville fire threat

    News Fire crews from around the area join in the fight

    Mossy keen to test Saraton's acoustics

    premium_icon Mossy keen to test Saraton's acoustics

    Entertainment Legendary Cold Chisel guitarist has big plans for Grafton show

    Man arrested in Adelaide over Grafton jail inmate death

    Man arrested in Adelaide over Grafton jail inmate death

    Crime Detectives will seek to extradite man over alleged murder

    • 16th Aug 2018 2:30 PM

    Local Partners