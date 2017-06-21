Happy Paws hearing starts in Grafton court

A COURT hearing against Happy Paws Haven owner Sally Rogers will return to court in August.

The owner of a controversial Clarence Valley animal rescue shelter appeared in Grafton yesterday to defend six counts of failing to ensure animals in her care received veterinary treatment, following an RSPCA raid on the Eatonsville property in May last year.

The prosecution has alleged they found a number of diseased and underweight cats in the Happy Paws cattery, which were suffering from painful swellings, severe dental disease, chronic abscesses, cat flu and diarrhoea.

Yesterday, the public gallery was full of spectators as evidence from two witnesses, specialist veterinarian Dr Kate Matthews and RSPCA inspector Scott Myers.

But the hearing ran over the allocated time, resulting in a deferrment until August 23.