Happy tears for Jacaranda winners

AS NEWLY crowned Jacaranda Queen Alana Gordon walked off stage at Market Square, the first person she saw was her eldest boy, six-year-old Tyler.

"Mummy, I'm so proud of you," he said as he gave her a big hug.

Ms Gordon said the ambition to be part of the Jacaranda quest had been a long held one growing up in Grafton.

"I have wanted to run for Queen my whole life," she said. "But life got really busy, I have three beautiful children now, and I'm 29 next year, so it was now or never."

"This is just unreal, amazing, I didn't expect it at all."

Ms Gordon said that growing up in Grafton, there was a magic about Jacaranda time she wanted to be a part of.

"Jacaranda just excites me, people change around Jaca time, they get excited and come together and everyone gets happy," she said.

"I am so excited now for the pressure just to be off and to be able to enjoy the events with the girls."

Ms Gordon paid tribute to her mother, husband and children for their support throughout the festival, as well as her sponsor the Village Green Hotel, and her work at Telstra where she is a Business Specialist.

Adding to her good night, Ms Gordon was announced as the highest fundraiser of the seven candidates for the festival, raising more than $23,000, and said that she wanted to do something different for her events, including hot air balloon rides across Grafton.

"I believe that people want an experience and a memory, and I wanted to do something that hadn't been done."

Ms Gordon wasn't alone in expressing shock at hearing her name with Jacaranda Princess Emilee Wall admitting on stage she hadn't rehearsed her acceptance speech, while thanking the community for the support she had been shown.

Earlier, it was a mixture of tears, shock and happiness for Holly Blundell as she was named Junior Jacaranda Queen.

"It was very overwhelming - I was a bit shocked at the start, very teary and it just turned out to be amazing," Miss Blundell said.

"I've been part of Jacaranda all my life, from performing at Venetian Carnivals parades, it was just the right thing to do to do this.

"The crown feels very weird, but I'll get used to it soon."

Miss Blundell she was honoured and was looking forward to spending time during the week with the newly named Junior Jacaranda Princess Tahlia O'Hara and the other girls.

"We've all become best friends," she said.

The senior candidates raised more than $58,000 over the past few months, with the junior candidates adding just over $14,000.