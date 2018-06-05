HARD, FAST AND FAIR: Ghosts crowned in thrilling derby clash

PUSHING THROUGH: Dylan Collett pushes through the defensive line during the Group 2 Battle of the River local derby between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field.

PUSHING THROUGH: Dylan Collett pushes through the defensive line during the Group 2 Battle of the River local derby between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was hard, it was fast and it was everything a Battle of the River should be.

South Grafton Rebels took the Grafton Ghosts to the limit in the first half, but were unable to contend in the second after the Ghosts shut up shop on the defensive end.

The Rebels did not score a point after the half-time break with Ghosts dummy-half Todd Cameron capping off a memorable win for the home side with a try in the dying stages to take the derby 34-16.

It was a captivating game of rugby league at Frank McGuren Field and South Grafton captain Xavier Sullivan applauded both sides for the tenacity they showed on the field.

"It was played in great spirit, there was a couple of minor things, but I thought everyone kept their cool for the most part,” he said.

"Grace had full control of the game, I think there might have been a few 50-50 calls that went against us but that's just football.

"That opening 20 minutes would have to be the quickest game of football I have played in the last two or three years.”

The Rebels struggled to contain the Ghosts' middle three of Danny Wicks, Adam Slater and Riley Law in the opening stages of the clash, with the trio eating up post contact metres.

But their dominance of the middle third did not last, as the Ghosts' rotational forwards struggled to maintain the advantage over the Rebels.

Former Rebels captain Grant Stevens marked his first local derby clash since a major pre-season knee operation, and was injected into the game midway through the first half. Stevens impact was felt almost immediately, along with the impact of bench forward Jeff Skeen.

"Those are blokes that are coming back from injuries, give them a couple of weeks and they will be fully fit and firing. It's just about finding that balance with our forwards so we are always injecting energy into the game,” Sullivan said.

It led the Rebels on a mid-half fightback, as the side scored three quick tries to take a 16-14 lead at the break.

"That was always going to be a hard, as soon as you give that Rebels side a sniff they capitalise on it and we saw that at the end of the first half,” Wicks said after the game.

"The boys in the middle have been exceptional, with the loss of Benny, and Brett, our big boy impact off the bench that we had last year just isn't quite there at the moment.”

Despite the Rebels' barrage to end the half, the Ghosts switched back on as they returned from the break with second-rower Matt Muller leading the side in attack and defence.

"It was a challenge, but that is the difference between a good side and an average side. The boys knew what we had to do and they went to work.”

Sullivan said his Rebels side would take plenty of positives out of the clash, most notably the efforts of new halves pairing Allan McKenzie and Phil Bundock. They are the sixth halves combination the Rebels have used this season, but likely the one to stick, according to Sullivan.

For Wicks, he was happy with the two points but even happier to have this weekend off with the long weekend bye, as the Ghosts rest some sore bodies from a heavy-hitting derby.

A fight erupts in the crowd at the end of the local derby during the Battle of the River Group 2 local derby between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

Ghosts probe ugly incident on derby day

GRAFTON Ghosts club president Joe Kinnane confirmed the club will investigate an incident that erupted in the crowd at the end of the Battle of the River.

The incident occurred in front of the dressing sheds after South Grafton centre Nic McGrady was sent to the sin-bin after throwing punches at Ghosts forward Adam Slater.

It is understood McGrady was deliberately knocked by a spectator on his way to the sheds, and that sparked a war of words between two groups of fans under the shelter.

The game was halted for several minutes while the captains of both sides made sure no children were nearby the incident.

Kinnane said he was determined to get to the bottom of the issue.

"This club does not tolerate bad behaviour and the necessary action will be taken,” he said.

Sullivan said it was disappointing that an incident of that nature could ruin what was "an amazing game of league”.