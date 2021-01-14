Hard lockdown? Most popular sex toys for your town in 2020

The business owner said lockdowns and health warnings have coincided with spikes on sales of adult toys around the country.

Lismore loves a sale, Byron Bay got into massage aromatherapy and Ballina got interested into more daring stuff, based on the list of most sold online sex toys for Northern Rivers towns in 2020.

Owner and operator of Adult Toy Megastore, Nicola Relph, said the online buying behaviour of Northern NSW residents changed as the year progressed.

"(One of the main) changes from mid-year last year is that it looks like Lismore loves a sale - we had a huge range of Cosmopolitan products that we held a sale on and Lismore residents snapped it up!" she explained.

"Byron Bay stayed largely the same, except for the entrance of a new toy: Kama. This toy seems to be the new big thing and we can see that by sales in Byron Bay, Ballina and Casino."

Kama is described as a product that is USB-chargeable, waterproof and designed for lady's enjoyment.

Ms Relph said Byron Bay was keen on aromatherapy massage oils during 2020.

"Byron Bay cleaned us out of almond aromatherapy massage oil, and glass toys are still very popular there with the Icicles Glass Beaded Massager making the top three for the first time this year," she said.

"Kyogle added a ring set - meaning women might be getting gifts for their partners!

"Ballina also seems to have levelled up from buying beginner bondage last year - they've moved onto intermediate bondage!"

In all, Ms Relph said New South Wales had the highest sales of toys for women.

"The Northern Territory is the fastest rising purchasing audience of sex toys in Australia (they also buy the most lubricant)," she said.

"Perth sold the most toys for men and Canberra sold the most bondage toys.

"Melbourne had the highest amount of sales before New South Wales crept up at the end of last year and beginning of this year - we attribute this to lockdown.

The online store owner said lockdowns meant immediate spikes on their sales.

"In the Northern Beaches, we had an increase in toys sold while people stayed home to keep each other safe," she said.

"It was a repeat of what we saw in Victoria last year.

"It's actually really heartwarming to see, because it shows people are committed to staying home and following the rules to shut down COVID-19!

"I like to think they're thinking 'Well, I'm at home so I might as well have fun'."

Top products sold by 2020 by area

• Byron Bay - Kama, Uberlube, Icicles Glass Beaded Massager

• Lismore - Cosmo Luminous wand, Cosmo bullet, Cosmo lubricant.

• Ballina - Wet Stuff lubricant, Kama, Bondage game

• Casino - Satisfyer Pro 2.0, Wet stuff lubricant, Kama

• Kyogle - Satisfyer Pro 2.0, Optimale ring set, Cosmo massage oil.