Hard work and faith leads Josh to big HSC result

St Andrews Christian School captain Joshua Rowe shwos off his HSC results in which he received four Band 6 results. Adam Hourigan

ST ANDREW'S captain Joshua Rowe admits he wasn't a top student when he finished Year 10.

But a revelation that helped him to put in the hard work has paid off, with him receiving four Band 6 results in his HSC.

And while he said he hesitated before reading the results that waited on his phone until he woke up, he said he knew the work he had done would hold him in good stead.

"I'd worked hard so I was quietly confident, but I didn't want to get too confident” he said.

"But I was so excited to look down and see four Band 6's, I was just like 'yes', all that hard work had paid off and I was so proud.”

Mr Rowe said he was still considering his options for future study, but was leaning towards studying Clinical Exercise Physiology at Sydney University.

"That's a 93 ATAR that one, but I do get some bonus points for being rural,” he said. "But that would be really good if I could get into that.

"I think it would be really exciting to pursue it, and if that's where I'm lead then that's where I'll go.”

Mr Andrews said that for a long time in his studies, he said he was distracted.

"I didn't really understand the blessing of my education, and didn't realise the amazing opportunity that I had before me, and I didn't understand that blessing,” he said.

"I had an amazing revelation, and God really changed my life and opened my eyes to see how I can succeed if I did my best and that's translated into what's happened today.”

As for the results, Mr Rowe said after the initial fear of looking at the results, the wait was worth it.

"Biology was my favourite course and i got 95 in it, and I was really happy to do well in that, I was really passionate about it,” he said.