Hard work pays off as couple enjoy 60 years

THE simple offer of a lift home was just the start of a 60-year partnership which has travelled the country inside and out.

John and Lavina Lawrence celebrated 60 years of marriage this month after the pair who were raised in the Lower Clarence met at one of the few social outings they frequented on the weekends, the cinema.

“Back then the only thing that was happening around was dancing every Saturday night or a picture show,” Mrs Lawrence said.

“It all started after one Saturday picture show night I used to walk home and he offered to drive me home and it went on from there.”

The couple were married on April 16, 1960 in Maclean, in an Easter Saturday service that was a little different to modern weddings before moving into a “half-built house” that Mr Lawrence had been constructing himself.

“We had to arrange a service at 11 o’clock in the morning because all the guests were farming people and they all had to get home and milk cows,” she said.

“Everyone was gone by three or four o’clock, so that was a bit unusual.”

They spent another eight years in Maclean as Mrs Lawrence continued nursing before Mr Lawrence, a builder with an interest in farming, took himself to an auction.

“He thought he’d like a farm and so in ‘68 he went to an auction and bought a cane farm,” Mrs Lawrence said.

She said the family which now included Janita, Terry and Dean, spent 21 years on the farm in Tyndale and whether it was cutting cane or milking the cow, everyone pitched in.

John and Lavina Lawrence on their wedding day on April 16, 1960.

But no-one worked harder than Mr Lawrence who, after building another house for his family, continued his building career by day and worked in the cane fields by night.

“He would come home from building, have a cup of tea and go off on the tractor. I know one night I woke up about two o’clock in the morning and I could still see a tractor light going up and down, up and down (the cane fields).

Moving to Brooms Head in the late 80s – into a house built by Mr Lawrence of course – it was time for the couple to relax and Mrs Lawrence said they spent the good part of 30 years travelling the country.

And it wasn’t just a few trips to the Gold Coast.

“We have been fortunate enough to have van and travel with other friends. We have been down the bottom, through the centre – all over Australia,” she said.

“The rougher the better.”

One particularly epic trip took the pair through some of the most remote parts of the country, on some of the roughest roads, crossing deserts and several state borders.

“We went across the Simpson Desert one year, across the old abandoned Gunbarrel (highway), up the Canning Stock Route and into the Kimberley,” she said.

“That was a great trip.”

And as for the secret to maintaining a 60-year marriage, the word tolerance springs to mind for Mrs Lawrence, who also said their bond grew stronger with time.

“You have to be very tolerant and there has to be give and take,” she said.

“As you get older you realise life is short and you think more about looking after one another. I think you appreciate each other more.”

“And when you are younger don’t hold a grudge – he is very good at not holding a grudge.”