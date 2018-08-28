Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Coast man has been jailed for claiming nearly $60,000 in Centrelink payments he wasn't entitled to look after his family.
A Coast man has been jailed for claiming nearly $60,000 in Centrelink payments he wasn't entitled to look after his family. Kyle Zenchyson
News

'Hard-working' dad steals $58k from Centrelink

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast man has been jailed for claiming nearly $60,000 in Centrelink payments he wasn't entitled to look after his family.

John Thomas Tranter pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception in Maroochydore District Court on Monday.

Tranter, 59, dishonestly gained $58,333 in Centrelink payments between January 19, 2012 and February 2016. The father-of-seven lied in a form and in an in-person interview to the department on separate occasions when asked whether he was employed.

Over the four years the Perwillowen man worked three jobs, one of them as a full-time truck driver, and earned about $75,000 annually.

He did not update his details with the department, which would change the benefit amount he received.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said his client was struggling financially looking after three children aged between 17 and 21.

He was also caring full-time for his wife, who suffered a heart attack in 2009.

The court heard his offending was 'unsophisticated' and at any time during the offending his employment status could have been revealed by the department using its search software.

Judge Andrews said it was clear the man's offending was done out of need rather than greed.

The court heard Tranter had made $7052.47 in repayments to the department with over $50,000 to be paid. He was described as a 'hard-working man'.

Judge Andrews sentenced Tranter to two years jail to be released after serving three months.

centrelink fraud maroochydore district court payments pension sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New Pacific Highway: trucks forced to continue in villages

    premium_icon New Pacific Highway: trucks forced to continue in villages

    News Roads and Maritime has no plans to change the classification of the road or fund upgrade works on Eight Mile Lane.

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Funeral for respected and loved school principal

    Funeral for respected and loved school principal

    Breaking Former students, friends and family will farewell a loved teacher.

    READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    premium_icon READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    Rugby Union YAMBA survive semi-final scare to notch win over Evans.

    Local Partners