Hardest chat yet in satire's summary of the year that was

THE Weekly crew are back for their annual satirical look at the year that was, and what a year it has been for host Charlie Pickering and his co-stars.

Comedy legend Judith Lucy joined the show, replacing an outgoing Kitty Flanagan, and Tom Gleeson won the Gold Logie - due in no small part to the popularity of his Hard Chat segment on The Weekly.

"Tom winning the Gold Logie was a massive highlight of 2019. I'm more than happy to take all the credit for turning him into a star," Pickering says.

"Since winning, Tom is definitely too full of himself. He's lost control of his ego and what I will say is he now considers himself the biggest thing in television. He's going to be doing a very special Hard Chat. I think it's the best one yet."

From the shock of the federal election to Donald Trump trying to buy Greenland and Gleeson winning Gold, summarising 2019 hasn't been an easy task.

"This is my favourite thing we do," he says. "It is just so much fun to write and so much fun to perform.

"We have a small team writing it and we've spent the last few weeks going 'Oh my God can you believe this all happened in one year?'. There are too many stories and we've had to cut some very funny things."

A special celebrity edition of Gleeson's Hard Quiz - featuring Waleed Aly, Hamish Blake, Celia Pacquola and Lucy Durack - will air immediately before The Yearly.

"It's a massive night, and just great viewing. Hamish, Waleed, Celia and Lucy are really funny subjects," Pickering says.

"I will say I don't think it goes how you'd expect. Everyone there is as smart as everyone else. You won't be able to pick it. It's a cracking episode of TV."

Would Pickering ever consider testing his knowledge on his mate's quiz show?

"I think I know Alan Partridge, from the Steve Coogan TV show, as well as anyone - that and Scottish terriers. I would like to give it a go but it would be so humiliating if I didn't win."

Celebrity Hard Quiz airs tonight at 8pm and is followed by The Yearly With Charlie Pickering at 8.30pm on ABC-TV.