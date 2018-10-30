Hardest working caravans head to Grafton

AUSTRALIA'S "hardest working caravans” will roll into Grafton this week in a bid to meet people across the country to help Australians with disability get a job they love.

The Can Vans are mobile-job-finders created by CoAct, a national network of local, community-focused employment services providers working to create social and economic opportunities for Australia's most disadvantaged.

The Can Vans offer instant support for people with disability looking for help to find or keep a job including free career advice from employment experts, personalised job search support, connection to employers and support services in the area and more.

Heather Hammond, marketing manager at CoAct's local partner CHESS Connect, said that education and outreach has been key to changing community attitudes toward those with disability;

"We're already seeing attitudes changing positively in this community towards disability and hiring different types of people,” she said.

"When we change the stereotypes and assumptions about a person's character and capabilities, and when the community gets involved and engaged, we see a huge boost in people with disability getting a fair chance at getting a job.”

The Can Vans have already travelled 8000km to 34 towns and cities in NSW, QLD and VIC and met with 3000 people - and they've only just started.

"Gainful employment is a fundamental part of living a fulfilling life. Work brings purpose and can effect huge positive change for an individual,” Ms Hammond said.

"The Can Vans are about reaching people living with a disability, injury or health condition that may be experiencing disadvantage in their job search. We want them to know there are services out there that can help them find work.”

Where to find them:

November 1 (Jacaranda Thursday) - Prince St, Grafton, 10am to 2pm.

November 7 - Grafton Bunnings Car Park - 10am to 2pm

November 8 - Grafton Shoppingworld - 10am to 2pm