Harding ready for his return to the ring

FIGHTING FIT: Troy Harding will go toe-to-toe with Sydney's Stuart Stokes at the Clash on the Clarence. Matthew Elkerton

BOXING: It's been nearly a year since Yamba boxer Troy Harding stepped into the ring to make his professional debut, and now the 31-year-old pugilist is ready to add to his 1-0 professional record when he takes on Sydney's Stuart Stokes for the main event at the Clash on the Clarence pro-am fight night on Saturday night.

After overcoming a few injuries, Harding said he is ready for his second professional bout.

"I'm keen and ready to get back in the ring,” he said. "I had a bit of a shoulder problem and a hand injury but that's all good now, I've been training well and I'm feeling confident.”

Before his debut fight at the Yamba Big Bash Boxing night, Harding said it was hard to contain the nerves and emotions, considering it was his first bout in eight years.

"It was a massive build-up for me personally for that fight, and it was my professional debut so there was a lot of handle,” he said. "From that fight the experience will help a lot for this fight, I know now what to expect and I'm more comfortable with the build-up and the preparation.”

Harding said he watched his opponent Stokes on the undercard of BoxingMania 3, and said he is expecting a tough clash.

"(Stokes) will definitely come for me, I won't have to go looking for him, so I'll be relying on my speed and boxing,” he said.

"I'll be giving him a bit of weight but that's nothing new. My game plan will be to go in to box and if that goes out the window I'll be happy to brawl and I'm sure the crowd will be happy too.

The Clash on the Clarence will be at the Clarence River Jockey Club Saturday night.