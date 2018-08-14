Hard-partying hipsters ruining trendy suburb

HIP jetsetters are flocking to a trendy Williamsburg hotel for poolside parties and rooftop romance, but neighbours wish they'd shut up and check out.

The four-star McCarren Hotel is New York City's noisiest inn out of 90 popular locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, a New York Post analysis of calls to city hall shows.

Since June 2017, locals and sleepless guests have filed 90 noise complaints citing "loud music/party", "banging/pounding" and "loud talking".

Residents blame the hotel's outdoor pool, where guests and Brooklyn hipsters mix and mingle to thudding club music into the night.

"It's so loud it sounds like the party is inside my apartment," griped neighbour Chet Iery, 71. "And it's packed with people day and night."

The luxury hotel, where rooms go for up to $A1182 per night, doles out pool passes to non-guests for $A117 on weekends and $A75 on weekdays, causing the number of revellers to boom in the summer, neighbours say.

"I've lost tenants because they couldn't handle all the noise," fumed the landlord of a nearby apartment building, who wished to be unnamed.

The hotel’s pool regularly hosts parties.

"One time it was so horribly loud I put a speaker in the window facing the pool and blasted the Sex Pistols to drown it out."

Hotel guest Richard Zielenkiewicz, 49, noted the carousing got "pretty wild" during his three-day stay at the hotel on North 12th and Berry St.

"They like to party here," he said.

But some residents admit the debauchery has dimmed this year, as only five complaints were filed in 2018 versus 85 last year.

Williamsburg, Brooklyn, has become a popular suburb to stay in. Picture: Thought Catalogue

At Midtown's Dream hotel, there were 80 complaints over ear-splitting festivities - the second highest rate in the city.

"I find it ironic that the hotel is called Dream, because sleeping is not really what you go to this hotel for," said Bjorg Owens, 54, who stayed there in May.

The Lower East Side's swanky Public hotel is the city's third most deafening, with 72 grievances.

The Public was splashed on Page 1 of The Post last August, after residents complained of getting X-rated eyefuls of guests having sex in view of their homes. Twenty-four noise complaints were filed since.

The hotels did not return ­requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and has been republished here with permission.