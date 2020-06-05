HARDY HARRISON: Top jockey makes winning return to track

RACING :After nearly eight months out of the saddle, former leading Grafton apprentice Tegan Harrison made a winning return to the track last Friday at the Sunshine Coast.

Two rides, including a win on Trevor Miller-trained Combat Kid, left Harrison right where she left off.

The daughter of legendary Clarence Valley female jockey Beverley Want, Harrison now plies her trade on the Gold Coast but has spent some time off the track after an accident last year.

In October, the 31-year-old suffered a nasty fall aboard the Stuart Kendrick-trained Nineonone, resulting in fractures to vertebrae, two ribs and her sternum.

She was one of four dislodged jockeys involved in the incident, which also resulted in a re-injured collarbone from two years prior.

Despite the fall, the Queensland-based jockey was not once deterred from returning to the saddle in a bid to ride competitively again.

“From the first day of being injured, I was adamant on returning and the thing that frustrated me the most was not being able to get back on a horse right away,” Harrison said prior to her return.

“The day that I finally was able to do so at home, which was very light work, it made me feel very content about returning.”

It was a long road to recovery for Harrison, who had been regularly riding trackwork over the past month, making a long-awaited return with two rides at Corbould Park.

Ipswich Races - Race 1 winner Friends ridden by Tegan Harrison. Photo: David Nielsen

Her return came atop the Tony and Maddy Sears-trained two-year-old filly Little Miss Pixie in the third event of the evening, a 2YO maiden over 1200m where she finished a respectable fourth.

She saddled up once more in race six, a Benchmark 58 over 1200m aboard Combat Kid to fly home and find a winner over the Tom Button-trained Flying Crackerjak.

Harrison had expected a challenge on her return to the saddle but was comforted by the feeling when preparing for her comeback.

“Because I’d had a long time off it definitely felt new, it wasn’t like I had to learn to ride again but it was just getting that exciting feeling back that was amazing,” she said.

“I try not to attach too much to it but I’m just excited to be back and excited to be so far along in my recovery that I can continue doing what I love.

“It’s just about getting back to the sport that I love; a winner would be awesome but it’s just getting back to doing what I do and having a good time — I just want to do my job.”

Stuart Kendrick was aiming to give Harrison a welcome return to the weekend circuit aboard Tarzan in Saturday’s Hinkler Handicap.

Harrison knew the horse well, having steered him to victory in October 2017, but settled for a fifth-place finish behind winner Scallopini.

“I think it’s a real feel-good thing for me that Stuart put me on this horse on Saturday — it was one of his horses that I fell on which is obviously no fault of his — but it’s really nice to know that he’s there to support me on my return,” she said.