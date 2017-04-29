Harley rider ditches bike after police pursuit and crash

A Harley Davidson rider has had his licence suspended and will front court after allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit, north of Coffs Harbour.

A HARLEY Davidson rider has been charged over a high-speed pursuit that allegedly saw the motorcycle collide with an oncoming vehicle before being abandoned.

Police will allege the rider reached dangerous speeds before police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns, north of Coffs Harbour.

The incident happened after the motorcycle was detected by police travelling in excess of the 60kmh speed limit on Solitary Islands Way at Woolgoolga on Thursday at 10.40pm.

Police will allege the motorcycle reached speeds of up 150kmh at Sandy Beach.

Police said the motorcycle then turned into Holloways Rd where highway patrol terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, police located the motorcycle, after the rider laid it on its side and fled on foot.

The Harley was seized by police for forensic examination.

It is alleged that during the pursuit, the motorcycle had collided with another vehicle, travelling in the opposite direction after it crossed the dividing lines.

Police said a 29-year-old Sandy Beach man attended the Coffs Harbour Police Station on Friday.

He has since been charged with police pursuit not stop, drive in a manner dangerous to the public and exceed the speed limit by 45kmh.

His driver's licence was confiscated and suspended ahead of his upcoming court appearance.