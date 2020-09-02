Harley rides wave of momentum

Angourie's Harley Walters on day one of the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles pres. by Ocean and Earth. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW.

SPORTSPERSON OF THE MONTH: Angourie surfer Harley Walters has been named Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Sportsperson of the Month after riding a wave of momentum in the surf.

Last month the goofy-footer shone in the dreamy three-foot righthanders at Sawtell Beach to take out the NSW Under-16 title, which included a near-perfect 9.23 wave score.

Harley is rapidly following in the footsteps of his older brother Dakoda Walters, who last year competed at the WSL World Championships and was named Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year at the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Clarence Valley Sports Awards

The monthly winners make up the pool of finalists for Senior, Junior Male and Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year and the Masters Sports Award at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

There is just one more winner to be decided for the month of September, with the last nominations accepted at 5pm on Friday, September 26.

Meanwhile, nominations are being called for Team, Club, Coach and Volunteer of the Year, and close at 5pm on October 9.

Download a nomination form from the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page and email nominations to cvsportsawards@gmail.com.

Organisers have confirmed the seventh annual event supported by The Daily Examiner, Grafton Shoppingworld and Clarence Valley Council will go ahead as planned at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 14. Ticket details to be released soon.