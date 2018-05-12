Menu
Grafton's Laura Harley in action for NSW last year. Greg Thompson/Click InFocus
Hockey

Harley, Young picked in Hockey NSW elite program

12th May 2018 8:00 AM

HOCKEY: After a stellar effort with the Grafton Hockey Association Under-18s girls' side at the Hockey NSW State Championships last week, Sailors star Laura Harley has been named in the Hockey NSW Accelerated Athlete Program.

The program is aimed at talented athletes between the ages of 16-18 to help foster development despite distances between players and metropolitan centres.

The program is run in cooperation with the NSW Institute of Sport and is the first step on the Australian Winning Edge athlete progression.

Harley was joined by former Grafton Hockey Association junior Grace Young in the squad of 45 players selected from the State Championships.

A further 15 players are expected to join the squad following the Under-15 State Championships later this year.

  • Grafton's Under-18 men are currently in Bathurst for their State Championships and kicked off the tournament with wins over B Division rivals Sydney South and hosts Bathurst.
