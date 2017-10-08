Harris top scores as match rests on knife's edge

LOOKING FOR RUNS: Harwood middle-order hitter Brandon Honeybrook slaps at a wide ball while at the crease at Harwood Oval.

CRICKET: A determined late afternoon session from South Services openers Dylan Cleaver (11) and captain Tom Kroehnert (14) has put the side in a good position overnight against Clarence River Cricket Association heavyweights Harwood.

South Services will head into the second day next weekend at 0-29 off 15 overs chasing 184 for victory after Harwood declared at seven down.

On a slow Harwood Oval wicket, the home side struggled to find their feet in the early going with South Services utilising their depth in spinners throughout the innings.

South Services new recruit Linden Harris reaped the rewards of a tight spell of bowling to finish with 4 for 45 from 14 overs including the prized scalps of openers Mark Ensbey (12) and Nathan Ensbey (12).

"Linden bowled very well for the whole afternoon,” Services captain Kroehnert said.

"The wicket really suited our style of bowling being a bit slower. If the batsmen wanted to score runs they were forced to take a few risks.

"We opened the bowling with spin and it paid dividends. Brad Scott, while he went wicketless, kept it really tight at one end and allowed Linden to reap the rewards up the other.”

When Harris snared a catch off his own bowling to remove Hayden McMahon for 2, Harwood were in a spot of bother at 3 for 35 before Ben McMahon (21) and Doug Harris (61) began a mid-innings revival.

Harris toiled hard at the crease for more than two hours picking the gaps in the field to notch a willing half century and when he was joined at the crease by Brandon Honeybrook the pair began to put pressure back on Services' attack.

SOLID AS A ROCK: Harwood's Doug Harris toiled hard at the crease to top score with 61. Caitlan Charles

Harris and Honeybrook put on a 61-run stand for the fifth wicket before South Services strike bowler Harris returned with the ball to snare the breakthrough.

Matt Young (16) and Luke Many (17) both took the aerial route to keep the scoring rate up before a late afternoon declaration from Ensbey at 7-183 gave his bowlers 45 minutes at the South Services' top order.

Despite a few early chances going begging in the field, Cleaver and Kroehnert managed to put their heads down a fought through to the end of play without losing a wicket.

"Dylan is our young bloke at the top that we all look towards to get the innings off right,” Kroehnert said.

"For him to bat through a tough period on a deck that was not easy to bat on showed a lot of courage and maturity.

"We had a good day but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. We still need to chase down another 150 runs.”

SCOREBOARD

CLARENCE RIVER CRICKET ASSOCIATION

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE

Round 1

HARWOOD V SOUTH SERVICES

At Harwood Oval

Toss: Harwood

Harwood 1st Innings

N Ensbey c Amos b Harris 12

MA Ensbey c Amos b Harris 12

HJ McMahon c & b Harris 2

BG McMahon c Warren b Amos 21

D Harris c Kroehnert b Harris 61

B Honeybrook c Sullivan b Warren 33

MN Young b Thompson 16

L Many not out 17

MJ Farrell not out 1

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 2, nb 4) 8

SEVEN wickets (dec) for 183

Overs: 51

FoW: 1-26(N Ensbey) 2-26(MA Ensbey) 3-35(HJ McMahon) 4-61(BG McMahon) 5-132(B Honeybrook) 6-152(D Harris) 7-166(MN Young)

Bowling: L Harris 14-3-45-4, BG Scott 7-0-26-0, J Amos 6-0-20-1, DW Cleaver 6-2-12-0, SL McLennan 4-0-32-0, B Warren 6-0-14-1, J Peady 6-1-18-0, LR Thompson 2-0-14-1

South Services 1st Innings

DW Cleaver not out 11

T Kroehnert not out 14

Extras (b 2, lb 0, w 1, nb 1) 4

ZERO wickets for 29

Overs: 15

Bowling: B Honeybrook 8-2-14-0, M Vallette 3-0-9-0, BG McMahon 3-0-4-0, D Harris 1-1-0-0