Harrison helps Bellamy to $101 Cup Day winner

Jockey Tegan Harrison led Brett Bellamy's Secrets No More to a monumental win in the race 8 GRANT BASTIAN MEMORIAL CLASS 3 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1200 METRES) at Coffs Harbour Cup Day, August 6, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan

BRETT Bellamy can hold his Secrets No More after the $101 outside chance took out a monumental win in Thursday’s Grant Bastien Memorial Class 3 Showcase Handicap (1200m).

The last-race bart struck when former Grafton jockey Tegan Harrison guided the third emergency to the line ahead of Brad Munro’s First Time Lucky.

The seven-year-old daughter of Sequalo held off a bunch of fast finishing rivals to snare the $30,000 Coffs Harbour Cup Day finale.

It was her third win in 55 starts.

“Last race Bart, that’s what they call me,” Bellamy joked.

“Won with a 100-1 pop. She’s an honest little horse. Tries her heart out every time she races.

“Tegan (Harrison) rode her before and got beaten a wart. She went a bit better today.

“This is her home track too,” he said of Secrets No More.

“Always good to get up on Cup Day as well. We bred her as well and own her.

“Raced her mum (Secret Cavern).”

She was also third emergency.

“We weren’t going to run her,” as well LRB said.

He’s delighted he did.