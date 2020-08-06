Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jockey Tegan Harrison led Brett Bellamy's Secrets No More to a monumental win in the race 8 GRANT BASTIAN MEMORIAL CLASS 3 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1200 METRES) at Coffs Harbour Cup Day, August 6, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Jockey Tegan Harrison led Brett Bellamy's Secrets No More to a monumental win in the race 8 GRANT BASTIAN MEMORIAL CLASS 3 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1200 METRES) at Coffs Harbour Cup Day, August 6, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Horses

Harrison helps Bellamy to $101 Cup Day winner

Mitchell Keenan
and Geoff Newling, sport@coffscoastadvocate.com.au
6th Aug 2020 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BRETT Bellamy can hold his Secrets No More after the $101 outside chance took out a monumental win in Thursday’s Grant Bastien Memorial Class 3 Showcase Handicap (1200m).

The last-race bart struck when former Grafton jockey Tegan Harrison guided the third emergency to the line ahead of Brad Munro’s First Time Lucky.

The seven-year-old daughter of Sequalo held off a bunch of fast finishing rivals to snare the $30,000 Coffs Harbour Cup Day finale.

Jockey Tegan Harrison led Brett Bellamy's Secrets No More to a monumental win in the race 8 GRANT BASTIAN MEMORIAL CLASS 3 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1200 METRES) at Coffs Harbour Cup Day, August 6, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Jockey Tegan Harrison led Brett Bellamy's Secrets No More to a monumental win in the race 8 GRANT BASTIAN MEMORIAL CLASS 3 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1200 METRES) at Coffs Harbour Cup Day, August 6, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan

It was her third win in 55 starts.

“Last race Bart, that’s what they call me,” Bellamy joked.

“Won with a 100-1 pop. She’s an honest little horse. Tries her heart out every time she races.

“Tegan (Harrison) rode her before and got beaten a wart. She went a bit better today.

“This is her home track too,” he said of Secrets No More.

“Always good to get up on Cup Day as well. We bred her as well and own her.

“Raced her mum (Secret Cavern).”

She was also third emergency.

“We weren’t going to run her,” as well LRB said.

He’s delighted he did.

brett bellamy coffs harbour cup day coffs harbour racing club secrets no more tegan harrison
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NDIS opens up a whole new life for Tasel

        Premium Content NDIS opens up a whole new life for Tasel

        News ‘They really understood what I needed as a deaf person to be well supported.’

        Region knows who to blame on border closure

        Premium Content Region knows who to blame on border closure

        News Clarence Valley residents feel the latest QLD border closure is a fair decision...

        The Drake takes flight as Hodder seals Cup Day double

        Premium Content The Drake takes flight as Hodder seals Cup Day double

        Horses Grafton jockey picks up second winner on Coffs Cup Day with majestic dash

        • 6th Aug 2020 4:40 PM
        Drugs stolen after woman held at knifepoint

        Premium Content Drugs stolen after woman held at knifepoint

        News A woman was held at knifepoint during an evening robbery at a busy Coffs...