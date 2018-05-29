Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 trailer
Movies

Why Harry Potter star was ‘frustrated’ by movies

29th May 2018 2:31 PM

HARRY Potter actor Alan Rickman complained about his role as Severus Snape and said he was "frustrated" by a lack of character development, a stash of personal papers has revealed.

The British star, who died in 2016 aged 69, worried about the wizard's "narrative" and made notes under the heading "Inside Snape's Head", according to The Sun .

Despite his gripes, the BAFTA-winner held onto all eight scripts from the hit series, which will be auctioned alongside letters.

One postcard, from producer David Heyman, said: "Thank you for making [Harry Potter 2] a success. I know, at times, you are frustrated but please know that you are an integral part of the films. And you are brilliant."

Rickman was terrifying as Professor Snape.
Rickman was terrifying as Professor Snape.

The actor himself wrote about the character's development.

"It's as if [director] David Yates has decided that this is not important in the scheme of things ie teen audience appeal."

Other items in the $1.68 million collection include a handwritten Christmas message from a young Daniel Radcliffe and a letter from Nicole Kidman.

Another letter from author JK Rowling, penned after 2011's Deathly Hallows Part II, said: "Had to send a line about what you wrote in the souvenir program for Hallows II. Made me very tearful.

"Thank you for doing justice to my most complex character."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

alan rickman editors picks entertainment harry potter jk rowling professor snape

Top Stories

    Excuses go up in smoke in court

    premium_icon Excuses go up in smoke in court

    News A GRAFTON man claimed 1.15kg of marijuana was for "personal use" when police executed a search warrant on his home

    • 29th May 2018 2:50 PM
    All systems go as gallery basks in $7.6m glow

    premium_icon All systems go as gallery basks in $7.6m glow

    News What's next for the newly-funded gallery

    • 29th May 2018 2:00 PM
    Stunning historical find in Upper Clarence

    Stunning historical find in Upper Clarence

    Property Former Davey Store on the market

    Young beauty therapist makes waves

    Young beauty therapist makes waves

    News 18-year-old steps out on her own

    Local Partners