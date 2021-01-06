Harry Potter star’s baby has COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic in the UK reaches crisis point, a Harry Potter star has revealed her 11-week old baby is battling the disease.

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed her newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 33-year-old actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of J. K. Rowling's books, is holding a bedside vigil for her two-month-old as he is isolated in hospital.

The worried mum says her son Tenn screamed when needles were put in his tiny hand on the ward.

But she is taking consolation in the fact that her baby boy is "stronger" than when he was born during her "traumatic" labour in October and rushed to intensive care.

He is now being kept in an isolated room at hospital after contracting COVID-19.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive," she wrote on Instagram.

"He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

Jessie warned fans about the "super powerful" new strain of coronavirus and begged them to wish her baby a "speedy recovery" from the virus.

"This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks," she added.

"Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth."

Jessie and her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, are also parents to Donnie, five, and Margot, three.

They had originally named their baby boy Abraham "Bam" Benjamin but announced in December they had changed his name to Tenn.

When she gave birth to her baby boy in October he was rushed into intensive care after a "terrifying" labour.

Jessie Cave played Lavender in Harry Potter.

She told fans on Instagram at the time: "Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken.

"Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births … much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.

"We are currently in the neo natal unit but he's a strong boy and it's the safest place for him right now."

Announcing her pregnancy, Alfie made a joke to his followers about becoming a dad for the third time.

He said: "I'm very happy to announce my forthcoming vasectomy."

