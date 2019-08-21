Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Are Emma Watson and Tom Felton dating?
Are Emma Watson and Tom Felton dating?
Celebrity

Harry Potter stars spark dating rumours

by NZ Herald
21st Aug 2019 7:05 AM

FORMER Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton are rumoured to be dating.

The actors, who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, sparked the rumours after posing in a photo of them holidaying together in South Africa.

"Quick learner x," Felton, 31, captioned the post, which shows him teaching Emma to play the acoustic guitar.

View this post on Instagram

Quick learner x

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Users were quick to notice the pair were wearing their pyjamas in the photo, indicating a possible sleepover for the pair.

"DRAMIONE FOREVER," one fan commented. "FELSTON," posted another, enthusiastically celebrating long-held fan names for the pair.

Hermione (Watson) and Malfoy (Felton) in a scene from the third movie.
Hermione (Watson) and Malfoy (Felton) in a scene from the third movie.

 

The cast, including Felton and Watson (from left) in 2011. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Agostini
The cast, including Felton and Watson (from left) in 2011. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Agostini

However, ET reports the pair are in fact just good friends, squashing hopes of fans who want the pair to live out the 'Dramione' ship.

Emma Watson, 29, had previously admitted on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2012 that she had a "huge crush" on her co-star when she was between 10 and 12 years old.

Watson had fuelled previous dating rumours in November last year, sharing a selfie with Felton on a beach to her Instagram profile.

This story originally appeared in the NZ Herald and is republished here with permission

More Stories

dating dating harry potter emma watson tom felton

Top Stories

    Trucking industry celebrates life of one its great drivers

    premium_icon Trucking industry celebrates life of one its great drivers

    News Anything from driving trucks carrying 30m poles to Northern Rivers flying around speedway tracks or fast rock 'n' roll numbers Lloyd Khan did it in style.

    Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    premium_icon Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    Politics Anti-abortion robocalls prompt Gulaptis to speak out

    One injured in two crashes on Pacific Highway

    premium_icon One injured in two crashes on Pacific Highway

    News Emergency services respond to two separate incidents

    Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    premium_icon Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    News "We will be providing support to our team members and loved ones."