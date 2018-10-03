Harry shows his fighting spirit on and off the field

Harry Oxenbridge and brother Max. Each won silver at the NSW PSSA State Hockey Knockout.

Harry Oxenbridge and brother Max. Each won silver at the NSW PSSA State Hockey Knockout. Contributed

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: September was a successful month in sport for Harry Oxenbridge.

It saw the 11-year-old represent North Coast in the long jump, finish second at the NSW PSSA hockey knock-out competition with the Westlawn Schoolboys side and win the North Coast Football under-12s grand final with Westlawn Tigers.

All this was almost unimaginable 12 months ago when Harry was in Westmead Childrens Hospital with meningitis on his brain.

Harry's sheer determination, and his efforts in three different sports have earned him the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month award.

"To think that all of September last year we were going between Grafton Base Hospital and Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney, we're lucky to even have him and it's amazing how well he has bounced back," Harry's mother Ali said.

"He is the kind of kid to not accept 'No' as an answer, he has always been so determined to do what he loves most, and that's sport.

Harry Oxenbridge picked up a swag of medals at the Special Olympics National Junior Games last year before he fell sick to meningitis. Contributed

"The specialist we see in Sydney has just been so amazed at how well he has recovered, and it just goes to show that Harry is determined and won't let anything beat him, which has been the story of his life."

In September last year Harry, who has a mild form of cerebral palsy, came down with influenza that quickly got worse.

"It ... turned into meningitis, which is an infection in the lining of the brain and then it became encephalitis, which is a swelling of the brain," Ali said.

"He was in intensive care for a day and a half, it was very scary and bizarre how he got so sick so quickly, but thank god for everyone in the hospital that worked their magic."

Harry and Max Oxenbridge at the NSW PSSA hockey championships. Contributed

Ali said Harry lives and breathes his sport, which has helped a long way towards his recovery.

Harry said soccer is his favourite.

"I live and breathe it, I love it," Harry said.

After winning the award, Harry said he was thrilled and glad he can enjoy his sport again.

"It makes me happy (to win the award) that people know how hard I've worked and how much I love sport," he said.

Harry has also had help from his friends, who Ali said mean the world to Harry.

"His teammates are the most amazing kids and we're very lucky we've got such a big support network of friends, both kids and adults," she said.

"We're got so many friends and family, it's such a big help."