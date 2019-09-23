Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SA fashion designers George Gross with Harry Watt. Picture: Nowell Grant
SA fashion designers George Gross with Harry Watt. Picture: Nowell Grant
News

Aussie fashion icon dies at 82

by Anna Vlach
23rd Sep 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Iconic South Australian designer Harry Watt has died at age 82.

Watt, who was the creative force behind the world-renowned label Harry Who, died in Adelaide last night with his life partner, designer George Gross, by his side.

The two had also been business partners, running George Gross and Harry Who for 40 years before retiring in 2014.

Their creations were worn and loved by some of the world's most famous women including Princess Diana, Joan Collins and Elle Macpherson.

In 2017 they were each appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

George Gross and Harry Watt in 2008.
George Gross and Harry Watt in 2008.

 

Harry Watt wearing his sailor uniform in 1956.
Harry Watt wearing his sailor uniform in 1956.

More Stories

editors picks fashion harry watt south australia

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, September 23

    Old friends are back to enjoy the sun

    premium_icon Old friends are back to enjoy the sun

    Environment It's the time of year when our favourite reptiles hit the town

    UPDATE: Injured man transported via helicopter

    premium_icon UPDATE: Injured man transported via helicopter

    Breaking Westpac Rescue Helicopter has arrived at the scene to assist

    Ornate's in it to win it

    premium_icon Ornate's in it to win it

    Horses The Grafton trainer has two good chances on his home track today.