Harsher COVID-19 restrictions back in place in NSW

New COVID-19 capacity restrictions apply to cafes, restaurants and clubs, and weddings and funerals across NSW from today.

The changes, which came into force as the clock ticked over to July 24, will mirror the tightened restrictions placed on pubs last week.

All indoor hospitality venues will be subject to a cap of 10 people per group booking and all patrons must be seated.

The one person/4sqm capacity restrictions will also continue to apply alongside the new booking cap.

All venues will also be forced to have a COVID-safe plan, register all patrons and log their contact details digitally within 24 hours.

Weddings and corporate events will also be able to accommodate fewer people, with an upper limit of 150 even if they could accommodate more under the 4sqm rule.

Guests will have to be seated, and no dancing or mingling is allowed.

Authorities have previously said the cap may apply separately to individual rooms in large venues provided this is "COVID-safe."

Funerals and religious venues will also be impacted, with venues allowed a maximum of 100 attendees.

Throwing the bouquet at weddings will be a no-no — wedding guests must stay seated.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged businesses to do the right thing for the good of the community.

"I would say to hotels, clubs and restaurants and cafes, please adhere to the rules," he said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has previously warned authorities will "come down hard" on businesses caught flouting the latest measures.

