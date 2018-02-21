Hartmann ready to deal out the Damage

Former Grafton boxer Matthew 'Damage' Hartmann in action during the Yamba Big Bash Boxing fight night last year.

BOXING: After stepping back through the ropes at the Yamba Big Bash Boxing fight night in December, former Grafton gloveman Matt 'Damage' Hartmann is eyeing off his second pro fight inside a year next month.

The 29-year-old pugilist returned from a five-year hiatus at Yamba, only to be ruled out in a contentious first round TKO decision against Central Coast fighter Dillon Bargero.

Hartmann was knocked down early in the first round, and despite regaining his feet relatively quickly, was ruled unable to continue by the referee.

It is a decision Hartmann said he has come to terms with, but not forgotten.

"It was disappointing how it all happened, but I guess that's just boxing and you have to wear those decisions,” he said. "I will just use it as motivation for the next fight when it comes around.”

Hartmann was almost a late inclusion on a fight card at the Fortitude Amateur Boxing Club this weekend, but a broken hand to his opponent had the fight cancelled.

Matt 'Damage' Hartmann lands a blow against Ryan Heck in his only ever professional fight back in 2012. Facebook

Instead he will have to wait until next month to make his return to the ring when he matches up against hometown fighter Mark Gadaleta at the Fortitude Boxing Stadium on March 24.

"I am not too frustrated about missing out this weekend, it's just part of the game,” he said. "It isn't the first time I have had a fight cancelled at the last minute, and I am sure it won't be the last.

"I am just putting all the work we have done in these past weeks toward the fight next month. Everything is coming along really nicely and I have had some great sparring partners up here.”

Hartmann is currently training out of Deception Bay Boxing Club, but has spent some time at the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club under in recent weeks sparring with good friend and fellow amateur-turned-professional fighter Adam Stowe.

Stowe made his professional fighting debut on the same card at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre last year, and is also aiming to turn his fortunes around next month.

"Adam actually has another pro fight about three days before mine on the Gold Coast,” Hartmann said. "Hopefully I can get down to Grafton a few more times between now and then to spar with him and it should set us both up nicely for our bouts.”

Grafton Amateur Boxing Club is gearing up for its first fight night of the year at the Grafton Racecourse on April 14, with three more nights planned for later in the year.