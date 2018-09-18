Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NBN RESPONSE: Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.
NBN RESPONSE: Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker. Trevor Veale
Technology

Hartsuyker responds to questions on NBN rollout

Janine Watson
by
17th Sep 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Nationals' Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker has responded to a number of questions in relation to the NBN rollout in Bellingen.

Residents have reported a digital divide in the town with some struggling on an overworked fixed wireless network and the rest to receive FTTC (Fibre to the Curb) which is expected to be rolled out in January next year.

With the wireless network relying on line of sight (or 'near line of sight' as NBN are now advising) to the tower at Scotchman's Hill, residents are experiencing vastly different speeds.

We put the following questions to Mr Hartsuyker and these were his responses:

Q: It seems clear that the towers are struggling already, are you worried what will happen when more households switch over?

A: NBN reports some congestion on the towers at Bellingen, as indeed is occurring in many parts of the country. Services at Bellingen are being delivered by the existing towers. Tower upgrades will be taking place around the country, including at Bellingen, to ensure they can continue to deliver as traffic increases.

Q: Last year residents were promised speeds of 100/40Mbps. Will you stand by that commitment even if it means directing NBN to extend the Fibre to the Curb rollout to the remainder of the town?

A: The undertaking to provide 100/40Mbps was made by NBN, but that product was subsequently withdrawn by the company because of the cost. The Coalition's promise is for minimum speeds of 25Mbps.

Q: Given the NBN has told elderly and sick people in the town on fixed wireless to remain on copper, will you guarantee that ADSL and telephone will remain in place after 2020?

A: The copper network will continue to operate in areas served by NBN's fixed wireless and satellite networks. Consumers can retain their existing phone service or choose to access voice and broadband services over NBN's infrastructure. The maintenance of ADSL in satellite and fixed wireless footprints will be a commercial decision for the various retail service providers.

Q: Do you agree that it is acceptable to business and consumers in the Sunset and Hospital Hill estates to be charged $20,000 to get a service that is supplied free to neighbours 100m away?

A: No, and that is not the case. A connection capable of meeting the minimum standards set for the NBN is free. However, if a potential customer wants to seek a technology upgrade from NBN to achieve greater speeds, then they will need to make arrangements with NBN and pay for that. The price is subject to a range of variables.

bellingen internet internet access luke hartsuyker nbn nbn rollout
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    Travel Tourism has become one of the Valley's biggest employers with 6.8 per cent of people employed in the Valley working in tourism and hospitality

    Making our houses into a home

    premium_icon Making our houses into a home

    Home & Decorating Renovation spending is on the rise

    Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    premium_icon Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    Politics Aged care provider confident in Valley's level of care

    Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    premium_icon Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    Politics Hogan claims govt looking into aged care sector since last year

    Local Partners