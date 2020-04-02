Harvest yourself a local job under Covid-19 lockdown

Costa has today advised interested jobseekers not to visit local farms, but to apply online for casual work.

Costa has today advised interested jobseekers not to visit local farms, but to apply online for casual work. Trevor Veale

WITH growing unemployment across the region and a fall in the number of overseas backpackers coming to regional Australia due to Covid-19, Costa Berries Corindi says it is keen to hear from any local people who are looking for casual work.

The blueberry harvest will be ramping up over the coming weeks, with hundreds of harvest positions available.

Rob King, Regional Manager for Costa Berries Corindi, said they were particularly keen to hear from local people who had lost jobs as a result of coronavirus in industries including retail, tourism and hospitality.

"The coming berry season is looking promising and we have all the necessary protocols in place in relation to COVID-19," Mr King said.

The blueberry harvest is ramping up in coming weeks. Trevor Veale

"The health and safety of our workers is our key priority and we have implemented very strict protocols across our business. We are following all the Government directions to ensure we keep our people safe and prevent the spread of coronavirus in our workforce and the general community," he said.

Strict hygiene practices and social distancing requirements are in place at all farms for the workforce, all contractors and visitors. Temperature testing is also being conducted on site with workers, contractors and any visitors.

"The federal and state governments have classified agriculture as an essential service and we are committed to ensuring an ongoing supply of fresh produce for consumers," Mr King said.

Due to increased safety protocols, the company ask jobseekers not to visit local farms.

All job applications need to be made online via Costa's careers website