Harvesting better times for farmers

An image sweeping across Rhonda Wright's Kings Creek Road farm, where sorghum is being harvested to provide winter feed for her cattle.

IT IS a picture perfect reminder of the beauty of our farming area, and how one of our main industries is keeping on despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

This shot of Rhonda Wright’s farm at Kings Creek Road was taken by her son, as a contractor harvested her latest crop of sorghum.

With ongoing drought and then floods affecting the industry, Ms Wright said everything had survived for her despite the problems.

“The sorghum went underwater in the floods, we lost a bit of it,” she said.

“We were grateful to get the rain, though.”

Ms Wright said they were lucky, with only the swamps being damaged significantly by the flood.

“We were very blessed, it did more good than harm for a lot of people, and the swamps will come back.”

Ms Wright runs cattle and grows cane on her farm, and grows rye grass and oats through the winter, and grow sorghum through the summer to get some stock feed.

“I try to go into winter on 100 bales, and I’ve got 63 from the other day,” she said.

“That’s a good start.”