Harvison hits form on tee to secure state Championships

HOT SHOT: Greg Harvison has kept his strong reputation going after qualifying for a second straight Senior Golf NSW Championships. Leigh Jensen

GOLF: Grafton senior golfer Greg Harvison has qualified for a second consecutive Golf NSW Senior Championships after claiming a Golf NSW Medal with a first-place finish in a qualifier at Newcastle Golf Club yesterday.

Harvison will compete in the highly coveted Golf NSW Senior Championships at Thurgoona in Victoria on October 26 and 28 after a strong performance down south.

The Newcastle tournament was Harvison's second chance to qualify this year after a tough run in Bonville back in July left him agonisingly close to sealing his spot.

"I played poorly in the first round in Bonville and I played quite well in the second round but I just missed out on a top-two finish,” Harvison said.

"The tournament at the Newcastle Golf Club was the only one that was really close enough for me to try again because the rest are usually based around Sydney and are too far away.”

Harvison took on 84 seniors and was one of only two to go through to book his return to the NSW Seniors Open.

"I was playing very well on yesterday, I started with double bogey but I brought it back to one-over par with four to play and I was just good enough in the end to finish first,” he said.

"It was really tough, it was the toughest course I've played in 10 years.

"That was our goal from the start, to see if I could qualify again. I qualified last year at Nambucca Heads with a top-two finish.”

The Grafton golfer is hoping to progress further in this year's competition after narrowly missing out on a second-round berth last year against some tough opposition.

"That was an experience and a half, I've never played in that high-calibre a golf tournament,” he said.

"Last year in Thurgoona there were about 20 amateurs and the other 100 were professionals. After two rounds they made a cut and only two amateurs made it through and I was only two shots off the pace in third.”

Harvisonhas two months to get ready for the tournament.

"It's all about preparing for me now, it's about doing the little things better and trying to strike a bit of form,” he said.