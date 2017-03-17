Harwood aim for triple crown in night final

Brenda Cotten hits out for Coutts Crossing at the night cricket grand final at McKittrick Park.

NIGHT CRICKET: Coutts Crossing will be seeking revenge while Harwood will aim to put the record back on repeat when the two clubs meet for the third consecutive time in tonight's Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final at McKittrick Park.

Harwood has clinched the previous two grand finals against Coutts, who recorded a sensational collapse of 5 for 2 when needing only nine runs for victory in 2014-15, and Harrison Nicholson showing a maturity beyond his years in last season's final.

Two sides were not drawn to be play each other in the preliminary rounds, with Harwood finishing unbeaten minor premiers with four wins and a draw, while the only blemish on Coutts' season is a loss to Brothers in round nine.

>> RELATED STORY: Lynch saves Brothers from clutches of despair

Harwood confirmed their automatic passage to the decider with a comfortable victory against South Services in the final round last week, relegating Coutts to second, Brothers third and Souths out of the race in fourth.

After rain washed away any chance of play in the preliminary final between Coutts Crossing and Brothers on Wednesday, Coutts earned their way through as the higher ranked side.

It will be tough trial for Harwood night cricket firebrand Brandon Honeybrook who comes up against his former club for the first time since making the move to Lower Clarence club Wanderers ahead of the 2015/16 season.

Honeybrook was a member of the Coutts Crossing side that lost in the 2014/15 night cricket decider, being the first wicket to fall in the lower order collapse.

As was the case the past two seasons, Harwood's captain is Ben McMahon while Bill North will take charge of Coutts Crossing.