Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The proposed first new Harwood Bridge walk has been postponed.
The proposed first new Harwood Bridge walk has been postponed.
News

Harwood bridge walk postponed

Adam Hourigan
by
13th Nov 2019 11:46 AM

THE proposed community day to walk across the Harwood Bridge has been postponed.

The event was due to take place this Sunday, November 17, when thousands were expected to turn out to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime chance to walk across the newly constructed bridge at Harwood.

However, due to the bushfires that are surrounding the Clarence Valley, the decision has been made to postpone the day until one that is safer for all concerned.

The new date of the bridge community day will be Sunday December 1.

Details for how to registered for the new date will be released in the near future.

clarence development harwood bridge pacific highway rms
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Long way to go': Windy conditions cause havoc on fire front

        'Long way to go': Windy conditions cause havoc on fire front

        News One colossal fire covering 150,000 hectares is still threatening populated areas today after a night of shifting conditions for firefighters.

        'Horrendous' fires barrel through Coombadjha

        premium_icon 'Horrendous' fires barrel through Coombadjha

        News Large land holding loses 90 per cent of his pastures

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        News This is all the information you need to know today, Wednesday Nov 13

        Australian fires: Bono's searing climate change message

        premium_icon Australian fires: Bono's searing climate change message

        Music Irish supergroup launches Australian Joshua Tree tour in Brisbane