Harwood bridge walk postponed

The proposed first new Harwood Bridge walk has been postponed.

The proposed first new Harwood Bridge walk has been postponed.

THE proposed community day to walk across the Harwood Bridge has been postponed.

The event was due to take place this Sunday, November 17, when thousands were expected to turn out to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime chance to walk across the newly constructed bridge at Harwood.

However, due to the bushfires that are surrounding the Clarence Valley, the decision has been made to postpone the day until one that is safer for all concerned.

The new date of the bridge community day will be Sunday December 1.

Details for how to registered for the new date will be released in the near future.