Harwood Bridge work damages Yamba water main

Piling work on the new Harwood Bridge.
Piling work on the new Harwood Bridge. Adam Hourigan
Tim Howard
WORK on the Harwood Bridge has damaged the water main supplying Yamba resulting in significant water pressure loss for most of the area, says a Clarence Valley Council spokesman.

He said only three residences have lost total supply, but many residences, particularly around Pilot Hill in Yamba, would have extremely low water pressure.

"The best we can say at the moment is normal supply will resume at 6pm at the earlies,” the spokesperson said.

"There is work being done replacing the roof to the reservoir supplying Pilot Hill, so they will have next to no pressure.”

He said council workers have been able to re-route water supply to Yamba in the interim, while they repaired the damage.

He said the Harwood Sugar Mill was without water for some time this morning, but now has full supply.

Grafton Daily Examiner
