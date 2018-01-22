Harwood hold unbeaten streak at Ellem Oval

Harwood's Jacob McMahon in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League match between Harwood and GDSC Easts at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 24th of October, 2015. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Harwood's Jacob McMahon in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League match between Harwood and GDSC Easts at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 24th of October, 2015. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

HARWOOD V WESTLAWN: Harwood Hilton has lengthened its unbeaten streak this season to 10 games after a crushing 86-run defeat of Westlawn at Ellem Oval on Saturday.

In quintessential Harwood fashion, the side got starts all the way down the card including an 84-run opening stand between Mark (39) and Nathan Ensbey (36).

Harwood used the heat to its advantage as they batted the Westlawn seam attack into submission with strike bowlers Nathan Blanch (0 for 39 off 8) and Rohan Hackett (0 for 34 off 5) going without wickets.

A late flash of power hitting from Doug Harris (49) and Luke Many (21*) pushed the Harwood total on to 5-206 from 40 overs.

While Hackett (34) and captain Brad Inmon (32) made a solid fist of the run chase in the middle overs, the Westlawn innings was summed up in one early delivery when Pat Vidler lost his helmet as he swayed back from a bouncer, only for it to hit the stumps.

A fiery spell from Daley Durrant (2 for 28 off 3) had the seamer see-off both Westlawn openers before Inmon hooked into the pace bowler.

But it was the Harwood spin brigade which took control of the match with Jacob McMahon (3 for 24 off 5), Hayden Ensbey (3 for 22 off 3.1) and Doug Harris (2 for 13 off 7) closing out the contest.

JACA HOTEL WESTLAWN V HARWOOD HILTON

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Harwood

Harwood 1st Innings

MA Ensbey c Hackett b Page 39

N Ensbey b Page 36

MJ Farrell c Ellis b JA Blanch 7

BG McMahon c N Blanch b Vidler 36

D Harris c McLachlan b Green 49

L Many not out 21

A Davison not out 0

Extras (b 6, lb 2, w 10, nb 0) 18

FIVE wickets for 206

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-84(MA Ensbey) 2-86(N Ensbey) 3-102(MJ Farrell) 4-158(BG McMahon) 5-196(D Harris)

Bowling: N Blanch 8-1-39-0, R Hackett 5-0-34-0, Z Page 8-1-26-2, JA Blanch 8-0-38-1, J Ellis 5-0-22-0, N Green 3-1-17-1, PJ Vidler 3-0-22-1

Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler hit wicket b Durrant 1

B Shipman b Durrant 7

BJ Inmon b Harris 32

J Ellis lbw b Harris 16

R Hackett c Many b HJ Ensbey 34

L McLachlan c & b JT McMahon 0

M Fletcher b JT McMahon 2

N Green b JT McMahon 0

N Blanch lbw b HJ Ensbey 2

Z Page c Harris b HJ Ensbey 10

JA Blanch not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 12, nb 3) 16

ALL-OUT for 120

Overs: 30.2

FoW: 1-8(PJ Vidler) 2-15(B Shipman) 3-50(J Ellis) 4-71(BJ Inmon) 5-73(L McLachlan) 6-77(M Fletcher) 7-77(N Green) 8-80(N Blanch) 9-104(Z Page) 10-120(R Hackett)

Bowling: M Vallette 2.5-0-7-0, DD Durrant 3-0-28-2(1nb, 3w), A Davison 0.1-0-0-0, L Many 6-0-21-0(1w), D Harris 7-2-13-2(3w), BG McMahon 3-1-4-0(1w), JT McMahon 5-1-24-3(3w), HJ Ensbey 3.2-1-22-3(2nb, 1w)