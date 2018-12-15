Menu
Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey cuts hard through the offside against Coffs Diggers earlier this season.
Cricket

Harwood hyped with anticipation for derby clash

15th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
CRICKET: It is probably the most hotly anticipated battle of the North Coast Premier League this side of Woolgoolga, but according to Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey there isn't any change in approach as his side aims up for their clash against Coutts-Coffs Colts.

Harwood are champing at the bit to get back on the field after their clash with Star Hotel Nambucca Valley was postponed last weekend.

And after suffering a loss to Sawtell in their last start at the wicket, Enseby said today's local derby at McKittrick Park provided the perfect chance to avenge that effort.

"It has been a bit frustrating missing out on cricket the past couple of weeks,” Ensbey said.

"Everyone has been ripping in at training the past couple of weeks and were just raring to get out on the field.”

The last time the two sides faced off at Harwood Oval, back in round three, Harwood put on an incredible total of 8-392 off 75 overs including twin centuries to Ensbey (131) and recruit Harry Bird (163).

But with Bird out of action holidaying in China, and recent wet weather dumping more than 15mm on the surface of McKittrick Park, Ensbey has warned the match will likely be decided by the ball.

"I reckon there might be a bit of juice in the wicket with the rain that has been hovering around,” he said.

"They do have some good bowlers so we will just need to be mindful with the bat.”

Harwood young gun Oscar Pilon is expected to come into the side for Bird, while the Colts are expected to welcome the return of heavy hitter Tim Tilse to the crease.

clarence cricket coutts-coffs colts cricket harwood nccc north coast premier league
Grafton Daily Examiner

